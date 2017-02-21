James Forrest: Scotland place beckons...

James Forrest: Scotland place beckons for Celtic's brilliant Stuart Armstrong

16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

James Forrest believes that Stuart Armstrong has done enough to earn a call up into Gordon Strachan's squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden next month. Armstrong has been called into the senior Scotland squad but has yet to be capped at that level for Gordon Strachan's side.

Chicago, IL

