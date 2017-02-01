'It's a proud moment' - Crouch relieved to reach 100 goal milestone
The Stoke City forward became the 26th player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League, setting the record as the oldest player to meet that mark Peter Crouch admitted his relief to score his 100th Premier League goal, but also revealed it was a 'proud moment' for him. The England international became the 26th player to achieve the tally, going level with Matt Le Tissier on 100 goals, having struck against Everton in Stoke City's 1-1 draw.
