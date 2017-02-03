Ineligible player suspension: FIFA rejects Bolivia appeal
Zurich, Feb 4 : The FIFA Appeal Committee has rejected the appeals lodged by the Bolivian Football Association in the cases relating to the fielding of an ineligible player - Nelson Cabrera - in the preliminary competition matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, an official release said. The matches were played between Bolivia and Peru on Sept 1, 2016 and between Chile and Bolivia on Sept 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC