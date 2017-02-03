Ineligible player suspension: FIFA rejects Bolivia appeal

Zurich, Feb 4 : The FIFA Appeal Committee has rejected the appeals lodged by the Bolivian Football Association in the cases relating to the fielding of an ineligible player - Nelson Cabrera - in the preliminary competition matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, an official release said. The matches were played between Bolivia and Peru on Sept 1, 2016 and between Chile and Bolivia on Sept 6, 2016.

