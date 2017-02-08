Impact see midfielders Ballou, Choiniere as potential homegrown stars
If there are younger players ready to earn playing time on the veteran Montreal Impact squad, it would be teenage midfielders Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla and David Choiniere. Asked about the pair this week, coach Mauro Biello said: "I don't think we've seen talent like that in Quebec in the last 30 years."
