I'm not retiring anytime soon - Asamoah Gyan

12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is not thinking off retiring from the Black Stars anytime soon. Gyan has been consistent for the Black Stars in the last 14 years- but with recent injuries coupled with his failure to lead the Black Stars to win 2017 Africa cup of Nations, many have suggested the 31-year old hangs his boots.

