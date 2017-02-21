I'm moving back to China-Dan Quaye
Accra Great Olympics defender Dan Quaye has confirmed that he will move to China to continue his football career after the first round of the Ghana premier league. The former Ghana defender who is currently helping his boyhood club Olympics to maintain their premiership status insists he is in talks with his former club Yanbian FC for an immediate move.
