I have no doubt Modric is the world's best - Srna

The former Croatia captain holds the Real Madrid midfielder in high regard and says believes the European champions would have trouble without him Real Madrid star Luka Modric has reached his peak and is the finest midfielder in the world, according to compatriot Darijo Srna. Modric has won two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and the Copa del Rey among a host of honours since moving to the Spanish capital in 2012.

