'I don't see him hanging about' - Scholes & Owen discuss Rooney's Man Utd future
BT Sport's football experts have given their take on whether the Red Devils captain should look for pastures new Man Utd legend Paul Scholes and former England icon Michael Owen are in agreement that Wayne Rooney is likely to leave Old Trafford. The Red Devils' all-time top scorer has been a bit-part player this season and has been linked with a big-money move to China as a result.
