How one of the world's best goalkeepers saluted Newcastle United's Karl Darlow

In fact, the praise has become so widespread that they have caught the eye of former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas. A winner of five La Liga titles, three Copa Del Rey's and three Champions League's while at the Bernabeu as well as two European Championships and a World Cup win at international level, you would have thought that the 35-year-old shotstopper had seen it all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.