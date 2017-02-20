Horror Hair Revisited: Ronaldo Explains The Science Behind Dreadful Haircut At 2002 World Cup

Despite scoring eight goals on his way to winning the darned thing with Brazil, mention 'Ronaldo at the 2002 World Cup' and only one thing should pop into the skull of any self-respecting football fan: his ludicrous hair. The formidable striker adopted a brave new look from the semi-final onward, turning up with a wedge of unshaven hair perched on the prow of his pate - a lunatic fringe if you will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Who Ate All The Pies.