Homegrown hero Aspas the driving force behind Celta Cup run
Spain striker Iago Aspas has shrugged off misadventures at Liverpool and Sevilla to produce the form of his life in a second spell at boyhood club Celta Vigo, who he hopes to fire into the King's Cup final for the first time in 16 years. Britain Football Soccer - England v Spain - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium - 15/11/16 Spain's Iago Aspas celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic REUTERS: Spain striker Iago Aspas has shrugged off misadventures at Liverpool and Sevilla to produce the form of his life in a second spell at boyhood club Celta Vigo, who he hopes to fire into the King's Cup final for the first time in 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC