Homegrown hero Aspas the driving force behind Celta Cup run

Spain striker Iago Aspas has shrugged off misadventures at Liverpool and Sevilla to produce the form of his life in a second spell at boyhood club Celta Vigo, who he hopes to fire into the King's Cup final for the first time in 16 years. Britain Football Soccer - England v Spain - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium - 15/11/16 Spain's Iago Aspas celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic REUTERS: Spain striker Iago Aspas has shrugged off misadventures at Liverpool and Sevilla to produce the form of his life in a second spell at boyhood club Celta Vigo, who he hopes to fire into the King's Cup final for the first time in 16 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.