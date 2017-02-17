Gyan's manager rubbishes 'unethical hair' charge reports

Business manager of Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, is amazed by reports that the Al Ahli Dubai striker has been found guilty for sporting "unethical hair" under rules based on Islamic teachings in the United Arab Emirates The Ghana skipper was among over 40 players fined by the UAE Football Association for breaching its guidelines, according to media reports on Wednesday. The 31-year-old, who is on loan from Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG, is notorious for his mohawk style of hair, with its famous number 3 inscription.

