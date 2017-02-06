Greatest sporting chokes in history after Atlanta Falcons blow 25-point lead to lose Super Bowl LI
Twenty five points up and cruising towards their first-ever Super Bowl victory, they were the subject of one of modern sport's most memorable collapses. Tom Brady inspired the New England Patriots to a stunning overtime win, leaving Falcons fans all over the world wondering just how they let it slip away.
