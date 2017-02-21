Gotze should move to China - Matthaus

Although a transfer to the CSL would be a "poor test" for the World Cup winner, he does not have a long list of options after another poor season Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes that the next logical step for Mario Gotze could be a switch to the Chinese Super League. Gotze scored the winning goal in the World Cup final of 2014 but has toiled to make an impression at both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the campaigns that have followed.

