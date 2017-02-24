Gianni Infantino - What the future of the World Cup will look like we will have to wait and see
The FIFA president is excited to see the world's greatest football extravaganza being hosted in the Middle-East for the very first time... FIFA president Gianni Infantino is confident that the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar will leave a lasting legacy. The 46-year-old was in Doha was an Executive Football Summit wherein presentations from the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy on plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar were made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC