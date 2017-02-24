Gianni Infantino - What the future of...

Gianni Infantino - What the future of the World Cup will look like we will have to wait and see

Read more: Goal.com

The FIFA president is excited to see the world's greatest football extravaganza being hosted in the Middle-East for the very first time... FIFA president Gianni Infantino is confident that the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar will leave a lasting legacy. The 46-year-old was in Doha was an Executive Football Summit wherein presentations from the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy on plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar were made.

