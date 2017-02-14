Ghana's reliance on foreign talents killing Black Stars, ex-Kotoko chief Dr KK Sarpong
Ex-Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong has urged the Ghana FA to develop local talents for the Black Stars. The celebrated business executive says the current climate of short-termism is having an increasingly detrimental effect on the Ghana national team and the development of domestic coaches and players alike.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
