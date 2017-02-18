Gameiro nets 3 in 6 minutes, Bale sco...

Gameiro nets 3 in 6 minutes, Bale scores in return in Liga

With three goals in six minutes, Kevin Gameiro made a strong case to be Atletico Madrid's first-choice striker after leading its 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday. Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scored once in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

