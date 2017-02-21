Free Kicks: Reaction to Dynamo's Desert Diamond Cup championship

Honduras' Romell Quioto and Emilio Izaguirre celebrate after scoring against Canada during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers football match in the Olimpico Metropolitano stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on September 2, 2016. / AFP / ORLANDO SIERRA Honduras' Romell Quioto and Emilio Izaguirre celebrate after scoring against Canada during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers football match in the Olimpico Metropolitano stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras' Romell Quioto celebrates after scoring against Canada during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers football match in the Olimpico Metropolitano stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on September 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.