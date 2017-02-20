Frank Lampard and wife Christine spil...

Frank Lampard and wife Christine spill the beans on their marriage

6 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Frank Lampard and his wife Christine said they work better when they spend time together, and that the footballer's recent retirement has had a positive effect on their relationship. The TV presenter was joined by her husband on the Loose Women panel to discuss their relationship, and they revealed that in the years they have been a couple they have barely spent a weekend together due to Frank's busy football schedule.

