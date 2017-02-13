Four things we learned from matchday 22 in Spain

Matchday 22 in Spain was marked by serious injuries suffered by Osasuna defender Tano and Barcelona's Aleix Vidal, both of whom will miss the rest of the campaign, but it also showed us several points of interest at the long road continues to the end of the campaign. Not so long ago Betis's 20-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos was a target for FC Barcelona before the revelations of a series of badly written insults directed against the club and the Catalan region put a rapid end to their interest.

