Four things we learned from matchday ...

Four things we learned from matchday 22 in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Matchday 22 in Spain was marked by serious injuries suffered by Osasuna defender Tano and Barcelona's Aleix Vidal, both of whom will miss the rest of the campaign, but it also showed us several points of interest at the long road continues to the end of the campaign. Not so long ago Betis's 20-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos was a target for FC Barcelona before the revelations of a series of badly written insults directed against the club and the Catalan region put a rapid end to their interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC