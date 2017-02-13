Four things we learned from matchday 22 in Spain
Matchday 22 in Spain was marked by serious injuries suffered by Osasuna defender Tano and Barcelona's Aleix Vidal, both of whom will miss the rest of the campaign, but it also showed us several points of interest at the long road continues to the end of the campaign. Not so long ago Betis's 20-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos was a target for FC Barcelona before the revelations of a series of badly written insults directed against the club and the Catalan region put a rapid end to their interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC