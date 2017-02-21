Former Dundee United striker Adam Tag...

Former Dundee United striker Adam Taggart firing Perth Glory's bid for A League glory

Adam Taggart did not linger long on a loan deal with Dundee United this time last year but, then again, he had the choice of playing in permanent warm sunshine 9,500 miles away in his home in Western Australia. In fact 23-year-old striker Taggart - capped by the Socceroos - is happily plying his trade with Perth Glory in his home city 'down under' as part of the flourishing A League.

