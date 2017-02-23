Former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard announces retirement from football
He wrote on Instagram: "After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer." "Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life," he said.
