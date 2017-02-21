FIFA U17 WC: Ticket to cost less than Rs 100; Delhi to host matches
"It would be economical and definitely less than going to a movie, definitely less than watching other leagues. The idea is, you can watch a World Cup match in less than Rs 100," Tournament Director Javier Ceppi told reporters.
