FIFA signs deal with Sportradar to enhance transparency

Zurich, Feb 4 : FIFA has concluded an agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services that will provide world football's governing body with a full suite of monitoring, education and intelligence services to further strengthen the integrity of football around the globe, an official release stated. Under the terms of the new agreement, Sportradar, the global leader in match manipulation detection and prevention, will use its award-winning Fraud Detection System to identify and analyse any suspicious betting behaviour or patterns across a number of international and domestic competitions around the world.

