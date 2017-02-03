FIFA signs deal with Sportradar to en...

FIFA signs deal with Sportradar to enhance transparency

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Zurich, Feb 4 : FIFA has concluded an agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services that will provide world football's governing body with a full suite of monitoring, education and intelligence services to further strengthen the integrity of football around the globe, an official release stated. Under the terms of the new agreement, Sportradar, the global leader in match manipulation detection and prevention, will use its award-winning Fraud Detection System to identify and analyse any suspicious betting behaviour or patterns across a number of international and domestic competitions around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,578,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC