FIFA hails Qatar's 2022 World Cup progress

10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Hailing Qatar's rapid progress on infrastructure projects related to the 2022 World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino yesterday said the arrangements for the mega event would be completed 'well in time'. Extensive work - worth billions of dollars - on the region's maiden FIFA World Cup is under way with Qatar authorities targeting to complete all projects before 2021.

