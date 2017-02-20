Fevrier Assists; Babwah Gone*

Fevrier Assists; Babwah Gone*

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Dennis Lawrence, the newly-appointed Trinidad and Tobago men national team head-coach, has named W Connection's Stuart Charles Fevrier as one of his two assistants and Dr Terrence Babwah is also not among his back room staff. Yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association issued a release stating that several candidates were interviewed by Lawrence for each position and the successful ones were informed this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,792,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC