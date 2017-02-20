Fevrier Assists; Babwah Gone*

Dennis Lawrence, the newly-appointed Trinidad and Tobago men national team head-coach, has named W Connection's Stuart Charles Fevrier as one of his two assistants and Dr Terrence Babwah is also not among his back room staff. Yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association issued a release stating that several candidates were interviewed by Lawrence for each position and the successful ones were informed this week.

