Fevrier Assists; Babwah Gone*
Dennis Lawrence, the newly-appointed Trinidad and Tobago men national team head-coach, has named W Connection's Stuart Charles Fevrier as one of his two assistants and Dr Terrence Babwah is also not among his back room staff. Yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association issued a release stating that several candidates were interviewed by Lawrence for each position and the successful ones were informed this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC