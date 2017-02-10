Ex-Ghana star Baba Amando reveals a player threw a chair at FA...
Ex-Ghana international Baba Amando has revealed that a Black Stars player threw a chair at Ghana Football Association during negotiations over appearance fees for their 2006 FIFA World Cup participation. The incident is reported to have happened in Germany when the team had arrived for the start of the tournament.
