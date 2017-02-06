Emails leaked by hackers reveal David...

Emails leaked by hackers reveal David Beckham's anger at knighthood snub

Hackers behind the leak of emails in which David Beckham complains about being snubbed for a knighthood reportedly demanded one million euro from the sports agency representing him. Beckham was not the explicit target of the hack, a source told the Daily Mirror, but was "caught in the crossfire".

