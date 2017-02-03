Douglas Costa confirms offers from En...

Douglas Costa confirms offers from England & China as he considers Bayern exit

The Brazilian winger also revealed he has had contact with sides from Spain and France and says that he will evaluate all possibilities in the summer With a number of offers from Europe and China, Douglas Costa has confessed he is prepared to consider an exit from the Allianz Arena. Costa claims to be the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League, Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLiga, and plans to discuss his future with Bayern at the end of the season.

