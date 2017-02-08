Don Garber, the fourth DP and Major League Soccer's Canada problem
The single biggest moment of growth for MLS came about 10 years ago, when the league announced the creation of the 'David Beckham Rule'. Now a decade later, it hopes to recreate some of that impact with what essentially can be called the 'Atiba Hutchinson Rule'.
