Djibril Cisse quits football to become DJ and fashion guru
The former Sunderland, Lazio and Liverpool forward said his career was over in October 2015 after needing replacement hip surgery, but made an attempt to return after training with Auxerre in France. "I would have liked to have continued my career, which was interrupted in spite of me, but I have to admit today that football is finished.
