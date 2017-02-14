Diarra leaves Marseille as talk of China move gathers pace

The France international has not started at the club since November, and is now a free agent after his contract was rescinded The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder reportedly went on strike in order to force a move away from Stade Velodrome. Diarra has been heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, with Shandong Luneng - coached by Felix Magath - said to be in talks with his agent.

