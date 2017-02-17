Dempsey given all-clear to return5 min ago

Dempsey given all-clear to return5 mi...

United States forward Clint Dempsey has been given the all-clear to return to football following a six-month layoff due to an irregular heartbeat, US Soccer confirmed. The Seattle Sounders striker, who had not played since last August, has already played 30 minutes and a full 45 minutes during pre-season action for the reigning champions of Major League Soccer.

