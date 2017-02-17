Coveted by Arsenal & Real Madrid: Mee...

Coveted by Arsenal & Real Madrid: Meet Racing Club's whizzkid Lautaro Martinez

14 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Having honed his trade learning from Diego Milito and Licha Lopez, the 19-year-old is now one of the most promising prospects in Argentine football Argentina Under-20s' mediocre recent campaign in the South American Championships, an agonising last-minute qualification for the World Cup aside, left little to get excited about for local fans. But one bright point was undoubtedly the emergence of Lautaro Martinez, the Racing Club teenager who has learned from two natural goalscorers and has gained the attention of European giants like Arsenal and Real Madrid.

