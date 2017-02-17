Coveted by Arsenal & Real Madrid: Meet Racing Club's whizzkid Lautaro Martinez
Having honed his trade learning from Diego Milito and Licha Lopez, the 19-year-old is now one of the most promising prospects in Argentine football Argentina Under-20s' mediocre recent campaign in the South American Championships, an agonising last-minute qualification for the World Cup aside, left little to get excited about for local fans. But one bright point was undoubtedly the emergence of Lautaro Martinez, the Racing Club teenager who has learned from two natural goalscorers and has gained the attention of European giants like Arsenal and Real Madrid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC