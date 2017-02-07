Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career

The Champions League winner had terrible luck with injuries and has elected to hang up his boots aged 35 after failing to win a contract at Auxerre Djibril Cisse has called time on his career nearly two years after he last played a game of top-flight professional football and he now says he wishes to concentrate on working as a DJ full-time. The former France striker's last top-flight act was to feature for Bastia as a substitute in their clash against Marseille, when he featured for nine minutes at the end of an injury-riddled 2014-15 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.