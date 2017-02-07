Cisse quits football to focus on DJ c...

Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career

Read more: Goal.com

The Champions League winner had terrible luck with injuries and has elected to hang up his boots aged 35 after failing to win a contract at Auxerre Djibril Cisse has called time on his career nearly two years after he last played a game of top-flight professional football and he now says he wishes to concentrate on working as a DJ full-time. The former France striker's last top-flight act was to feature for Bastia as a substitute in their clash against Marseille, when he featured for nine minutes at the end of an injury-riddled 2014-15 campaign.

