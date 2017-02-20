Cesc is a 'genius' like Pirlo, says Conte
The Italian admits that he loses sleep over how to deploy his most technical players in his side without losing the balance Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has compared Cesc Fabregas to Andrea Pirlo, and said the Spaniard does not need to be quick across the turf as he has "velocity in his mind". Fabregas stated this week that he believes physical players have an edge over those with technical gifts, yet the Italian had some warm words for him.
