Camilo frustrated with lack of goals at Queretaro
The former MLS Golden Boot winner also won Mexico's scoring title but is in a rut with the Gallos Blancos that he hopes to break out of. He's the only player to win the Golden Boot in both Major League Soccer and Liga MX, but right now Camilo Sanvezzo can't find the back of the net.
