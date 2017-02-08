Bayern caught out by timing of Lahm retirement announcement
Bayern Munich were surprised by the timing of captain Philipp Lahm's announcement that he planned to retire at the end of the season, club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Wednesday. The 33-year-old full back, who captained Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, said on Tuesday he would retire one year before his contract ends at the end of next season.
