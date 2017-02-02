Barcelona to announce Ronaldinho as its new ambassador Barcelona is going to name former player Ronaldinho as a club ambassador for the next 10 years Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0IQ4b FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2007 file photo, FC Barcelona player Ronaldinho, from Brazil, celebrates his goal against Deportivo Coruna during his Spanish league soccer match at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona says former player Ronaldinho will be named its new ambassador, representing the club at various institutional events and helping "globalize the Barca brand and its values."

