Barca to get foretaste of King's Cup final at Alaves

Luis Enrique's Barcelona will get to test their King's Cup final opponents ahead of time on Saturday when they travel to fellow finalists Alaves in La Liga - but they may have sore legs after playing five games in the last 13 days. Football Soccer - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Spanish La Liga Santander - Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, Spain, 04/02/17 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique Martinez reacts in the bench before match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.