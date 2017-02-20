Barca fans boo coach but players rall...

Barca fans boo coach but players rally behind him

The game was Barca's first since last week's 4-0 humiliation at Paris Saint Germain in their Champions League last 16, first leg - the worst defeat of Luis Enrique's coaching career. Pique, a World Cup winner in 2010 and European champion in 2012 with Spain, said at a promotional event on Monday that the players and supporters owe Luis Enrique a debt of gratitude for all the success he has brought since taking the helm in 2014.

