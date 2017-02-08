Asamoah Gyan attacks Kevin-Prince Boateng
Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has launched a scathing patriotism attack at Kevin-Prince Boateng insisting the Spain-based midfielder has never 'sacrificed' for Ghana. The UAE-based star said the Germany-born player betrayed the Black Stars with his social media comments in the wake of their fourth place finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
