Argentina and Brazil to clash in Australia at MCG in June
Two of the biggest names in world football, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar, will face each other at the MCG in June, the Victorian Government confirmed on Friday morning. Rumours of a clash between the South American soccer giants at Victoria's cathedral of sport have been swirling for months.
