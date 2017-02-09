Arena says Guzan could start next mon...

17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Brad Guzan could start for the U.S. in critical World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama next month despite his lack of playing time with Middlesbrough, and Tim Howard may return from leg surgery in time to be included in the roster Arena says Guzan could start next month, Howard could return Brad Guzan could start for the U.S. in critical World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama next month despite his lack of playing time with Middlesbrough, and Tim Howard may return from leg surgery in time to be included in the roster Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k9qZrb FILE - In this June 25, 2016, file photo, United States goalkeeper Tim Howard stops a shot on goal against Colombia during the second half of the Copa America Centenario third-place soccer match at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

