Analysis: Projecting Bruce Arena's U....

Analysis: Projecting Bruce Arena's U.S. squad for World Cup qualifiers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Head coach Bruce Arena of the United States looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to their match against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego, Calif. With his first training camp and friendlies behind him, Bruce Arena will turn attention over the next six weeks to assembling a U.S. national soccer team roster for two matches that could make or break the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC