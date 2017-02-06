Analysis: Projecting Bruce Arena's U.S. squad for World Cup qualifiers

Head coach Bruce Arena of the United States looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to their match against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego, Calif. With his first training camp and friendlies behind him, Bruce Arena will turn attention over the next six weeks to assembling a U.S. national soccer team roster for two matches that could make or break the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.