All Whites to play Northern Ireland

The All Whites have added another fixture to their Confederations Cup build-up, playing Northern Ireland in an international friendly in Belfast in June. The national team, who confirmed last week they will play World No 72 Belarus on 12 June in Minsk, will play an international against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast on 2 June and then play a club side in Dublin in a closed game on 7 June before they travel to St Petersburg.

