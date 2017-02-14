All Whites to play Northern Ireland
The All Whites have added another fixture to their Confederations Cup build-up, playing Northern Ireland in an international friendly in Belfast in June. The national team, who confirmed last week they will play World No 72 Belarus on 12 June in Minsk, will play an international against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast on 2 June and then play a club side in Dublin in a closed game on 7 June before they travel to St Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC