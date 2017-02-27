Africa: Africa Wants 10 Slots At the Expanded 2026 World Cup
African nations want 10 places at the expanded 2026 World Cup competition from the current five representatives. The continent's football association tabled a request proposal to the world soccer governing body FIFA, The recent expansion of the competition to a 48-team World Cup is an opportunity for less celebrated footballing nations across the continent to participate at the biggest stage.
