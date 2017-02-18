AFCON title winning coach Hugo Broos ...

AFCON title winning coach Hugo Broos applies for South Africa vacant job

17 hrs ago

He does face some stern competition, however, as former Manchester City manager, Roberto Mancini and 2017 African Cup of Nations winning coach Hugo Broos are both on the list of applicants. The latest link has come from South Africa, as the official Twitter account of the national side, Bafana Bafana, has released a list of people who have applied for the post.

Chicago, IL

