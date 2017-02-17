AFC Bournemouth: Howe sees eastern pr...

AFC Bournemouth: Howe sees eastern promise in Chinese Super League which is 'making noises'

CHERRIES boss Eddie Howe reckons the Chinese Super League could become a rival for the English top flight - but not yet. China's president Xi Jinping last year stated he wanted to transform the country into a "football superpower" and the Super League has attracted huge media attention following a string of big-money moves.

Chicago, IL

