'a 150m transfer not far away' - Pogba's world-record fee will soon be broken, says Kahn

Oliver Kahn believes it is a matter of time before Paul Pogba's 105million transfer record is broken and fears Bayern Munich might struggle to keep up with their Premier League and LaLiga rivals if fees continue to rise. Manchester United made headlines when they broke the 100m mark to lure the France international away from Juventus and back to Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

